Beautiful in the near-term - possible rain next week

First Alert Weather: Even with a cold front moving through today, we don’t see many changes
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We NEED rain! There is finally at least a chance for next Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Dry through the weekend
  • Highs in the 80s
  • Rain chance next week

There is no rain coming along with it and there’s a delay in the cool-down. That means that Thursday will look and feel a lot like today.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies. Friday will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 80s with no rain in sight.

The weekend is looking good! Highs will be in the mid-80s both days. Most of us will remain dry through the whole weekend.

The chance for rain arrives early next week.

The models aren’t totally agreeing so it isn’t a guarantee that your parched lawn will get a drink. However, this is the best chance we’ve had in a while. There’s a 40% chance on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

We continue to monitor Hurricane Sam. It is still a category 4 storm, but it is way out in the middle of the Atlantic. Tropical Depression #20 has winds of 35mph and is also way out over the ocean.

For the time being, neither looks to pay us a visit but our beaches could have rough surf for the rest of the week.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

As of now, Victor is forecast to become a hurricane in the next day or so. Then it will likely...
We have a new storm named Victor
