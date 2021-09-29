NC DHHS Flu
3 Things: Boys who play sports have better mental health

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight telling you to play ball because it is good for you.

A new study has found young boys who play sports tend to have better mental health.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is who did this research.

This was done at the Universite de Montreal in Canada.

The researchers wanted to see the long-term effects between children playing sports and their mental health.

So, they studied boys and girls between ages 5 and 12.

The kids would report their physical activity and their parents would follow up.

Then, their teachers would report any signs of emotional distress

Thing two is what they found.

5-year-old boys who never participated in sports fared worse between the ages of 6 and 10.

They tended to look unhappy and tired and they had difficulty having fun, according to the study.

They cried more and they often seemed fearful or worried.

Boys who showed more signs of depression or anxiety during middle childhood usually weren’t very physically active when they were age 12.

The researchers say they think when boys played sports while they were young it helped them develop skills like taking initiative, teamwork and self-control and building relationships which ultimately helped them later on.

So, you may be wondering, what about girls?

That’s thing three.

There was no correlation.

Sports didn’t affect their mental health later on.

The researcher says that’s because girls are more likely to seek out help or express emotional distress which ends up protecting them better in the long run.

The lead author says, “Also because more girls experience emotional distress than boys, this gender-related risk may have led to early identification and intervention for girls.”

