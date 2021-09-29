NC DHHS Flu
185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – More than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.8% of all Americans – or more than 185 million people – now fall into that category.

The milestone comes as the seven-day average of new vaccinations is at one of its lowest points since the CDC started tracking in January.

About 3.5 million people have gotten a booster dose over the last month and a half.

