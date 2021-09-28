Warm days and cool nights. No rain until next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be above average for the entire extended forecast.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Highs in the 80s

No rain this week

A little better chance next week

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be mild with a low close to 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be another warm and sunny one. Rain chances are almost zero.

This is great news for your outdoor plans but not so great for your outdoor plants.

As you can see from the Drought Monitor graphic, there are several places that are now in the “Abnormally Dry” drought category.

Friday and the weekend will also be mainly dry. Highs will be in the low 80s on Friday and climb to the mid-80s by Sunday.

Next week will bring our best rain chance. Still, that is only a 30% chance on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Hurricane Sam is still going strong in the Tropics. The category 4 storm could fluctuate in intensity for the next few days, but it should remain a major hurricane for a few more days.

It will stay out in the middle of the ocean so rough surf at the beaches will be about the only impact the US will see.

There are three other disturbances in the Atlantic too. The remnants of Peter are the closest to the US.

There is a 40% chance of reformation over the next five days. That means chances are looking a bit lower than yesterday.

Two more disturbances are way out in the Atlantic - much closer to Africa.

Those have an 80-90% chance of formation over the next five days. None of these are an immediate threat to land.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

