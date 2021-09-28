NC DHHS Flu
Union County Public Schools respond to public health director about COVID protocols

In a lettered response obtained by WBTV, UCPS superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan wrote that he and his staff would “continue to provide information requested to support you and your staff and these responsibilities.”
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools has responded to a recent letter from the Union County Public Health director that demanded the school district to begin following COVID-19 protocols or legal actions could be taken.

RELATED: ‘I am scared,’ says student leading petition for COVID safety in Union County

The letter from Public Health director Dennis Joyner was sent on Sept. 24, amid COVID clusters at Union County Public Schools after they stopped contact tracing and quarantining for non-positive students.

The original letter can be viewed HERE.

The full response letter can be viewed HERE.

Dr. Houlihan added that the UCPS staff, UC Public Health staff and NCDHHS staff developed a ‘Control Measure in Schools Operational Plan for Isolation and Quarantine’ plan to collaborate with the efforts.

RELATED: Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

“I am interpreting your letter to be consistent with what everyone agreed would be the process moving forward through that plan. If that is not your understanding, please let me know,” Houlihan wrote.

The original letter from Joyner expressed the hope to work together to ‘mitigate the most dangerous outcomes of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.’ He asked for a response by the UCPS no later than Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

