THIS is the weather we wait all summer for!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like sunny skies and warm temperatures, I have a treat for you!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Blue skies

Very little rain

Low humidity

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

Think back to those hot and humid days with afternoon thunderstorms that may or may not wash out your afternoon plans. That type of weather is done for a while.

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet.

Highs will be in the mid-80s through Thursday. We’ll stay in the low 80s on Friday.

The humidity will be nice all of those days. Rain will be hard to come by.

We could use some but since none is in the forecast, we may as well enjoy it. Lows are back in the comfortable range as well. How about lows in the upper 50s to low 60s?

The weekend looks quiet too.

The models aren’t totally agreeing but at best there’s a 20% chance for showers over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Hurricane Sam is still going strong in the tropics.

It is still a major category 4 hurricane. It is very small, but the winds are very strong. Thankfully, it seems to be steering away from land. There are also three other disturbances in the Atlantic. The storm that used to be Peter has a 50% chance of reforming over the next five days. There are also two other disturbances closer to Africa which have an 80-90% chance of formation. There are no immediate threats to land.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

