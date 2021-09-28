‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County this past weekend. The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Road and West Sandy Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly wreck. Details of the crash have not been made public, but troopers have confirmed at least two cars were involved.

17-year-old Alex Diaz and 11-year-old Luis Diaz were killed in the crash, according to family members. Tire markings and debris are still visible on the ground near the crash site. Loved ones have created a makeshift memorial surrounded by flowers and teddy bears. Several family members spoke to WBTV Monday night regarding the tragic wreck.

Moriah Cook, a cousin of Alex and Luis, said she was shocked to hear about the crash.

“Just shock first like there’s no way, you know? There’s no way this happened. I mean they’re too young. There’s no way,” said Cook.

She spoke fondly of her cousins, calling them ‘full of life’.

“Alex loved decorating her room. She loved every dog. She loved her puppy. Luis loved gaming and they were both just full of life, just beautiful children,” said Cook.

The grieving cousin said family members are still waiting for a full crash report to be released. She said they were unsure how the crash happened, but knew the siblings were leaving their mother’s house to visit their father. Cook’s father, Freddie Rodriguez, expressed concern about the dark rural roads near the crash site.

“It’s dangerous. It was bad,” he said.

Cook’s brother, 17-year-old Freddie Rodriguez Jr., is also a young driver. He said it’s scary to think about being involved in a serious collision.

“It scares me now. At 17 years old, (Alex) was 17 and I couldn’t imagine my life ending now. She had so much to do, so much to live,” said Rodriguez Jr.

Cook said the Diaz’ parents are devastated. Loved ones are asking that the community support the family in their time of need.

“I want the community to get together and pray for my brother and his wife,” said Rodriguez.

Cook echoed that sentiment.

“It’d be really helpful for people who may have gone through this to reach out or people to come to the funeral just to show their support,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral costs for the family. A link to the page can be found here.

Cook said a funeral for the siblings will be held next Saturday

