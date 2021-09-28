NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County
Crews have been called to a chicken house fire in Cleveland County.
Crews called to chicken house fire in Cleveland County

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Novant Health officials talk eligibility, side effects as COVID-19 boosters get administered
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms