Snacks sold at Harris Teeter being voluntarily recalled due to possible broken glass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Snacks sold at Harris Teeter are being recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of glass.

The voluntary recall is affecting 11 states, including North Carolina and South Carolina, and the District of Columbia.

It includes specific batches of cashews - roasted salted cashew halves and trail max containing roasted salted cashews - that are sold at the Harris Teeter stores under the Harris Teeter logo.

There are no injuries that have been reported at this time.

For the full advisory, click here.

