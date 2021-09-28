CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam is still going strong in the Tropics.

The category 4 storm could fluctuate in intensity for the next few days, but it should remain a major hurricane.

It will stay out in the middle of the ocean so rough surf at the beaches will be about the only impact the US will see.

Sam is holding steady as a Category 4 hurricane (WBTV)

There are three other disturbances in the Atlantic too.

The remnants of Peter are the closest to the US. There is a 40% chance of reformation over the next five days.

That means chances are looking a bit lower than yesterday.

Two more disturbances are way out in the Atlantic - much closer to Africa.

Those have an 80-90% chance of formation over the next five days. None of these are an immediate threat to land.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

