Rowan County Planning Board votes to deny request for solar farm in Gold Hill

Proposal will still go to Rowan County Commissioners
Many residents are opposed to the large solar farm being located in Gold Hill.
Many residents are opposed to the large solar farm being located in Gold Hill.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After a very long meeting on Monday night, the Rowan County Planning Board voted 5-2 against a proposed solar farm in the Gold Hill community.

Birdseye Renewable Energy of Charlotte submitted a proposal to develop a 69-megawatt utility scale solar energy facility on a 574-acre piece of land near Old Beatty Ford Road and U.S. 52. There has been strong opposition from many in the community about the proposal.

Residents were concerned about the potential impact on property values, wildlife and the natural habitat of the area, tourism, and aviation safety since the solar farm would be near the Gold Hill Air Park.

On Monday night residents turned up to voice their opposition. The proposal was denied by the board, but will still go to Rowan County Commissioners for a vote.

