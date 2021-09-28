Rock Hill Schools opens COVID call center to help parents, nurses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A new service in Rock Hill Schools just started to help get your COVID questions answered even easier.

Rock Hill Schools’ COVID call center has a group of administrators and nurse supervisors dedicated only to helping your COVID needs.

Parents started complaining to the district that their calls were not getting through to the school nurses whenever they had questions.

School nurses say they were overwhelmed trying to take hundreds of calls per day.

School leaders say the new district COVID call center will fix all of that.

Parents can expect to have their call answered now, rather than having to leave a message.

They can ask simple questions like what protocols Rock Hill Schools is following or DHEC’s school guidelines.

However, it goes beyond that as well.

Parents will be able to call the center to submit a positive COVID test or ask when their student can return from quarantine.

The center will also help walk parents and students through what is required to get back into school with the district’s new seven-day quarantine protocols and process that information.

The district spokesperson says the rollout was bumpy at first, but they are confident this is the best way for everyone involved to get what they want.

”We now have enough manpower to answer the calls and emails that come through, the hundreds of calls that come through every single day, and get people answers on the spot,” said district spokesperson Lindsay Machak.

The number to call is 803-980-2016 with any questions or email covid@rhmail.org.

