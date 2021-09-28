NC DHHS Flu
Report: Durham DA not pursuing death penalty for man charged in murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

Prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty against 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Oliveras, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Hedgepeth’s death.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - The Durham County District Attorney’s office is not expected to seek the death penalty against the man charged in the 2012 murder of North Carolina student Faith Hedgepeth.

According to The News & Observer, “a notice signed by District Attorney Satana Deberry was filed in Superior Court on Tuesday declaring the case against Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares non-capital.”

This means prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty against 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Oliveras, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Hedgepeth’s death.

Hedgepeth was a 19-year-old student at the University of North Carolina.

Salguero-Olivares is still in jail with no bail.

Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

On Sept. 16, 2021, nine years after Hedgepeth’s murder, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue announced that they made an arrest in the murder on Thursday.

Chief Blue was joined by UNC officials, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, officials with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, as well as Faith’s mother and father.

Press Conference

Posted by Chapel Hill Police Department on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Governor Roy Cooper provided a statement about the arrest.

“Thanks to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, Chapel Hill Police and other law enforcement who worked relentlessly and have never given up on solving the murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth more than 9 years ago. Arrest made this morning,” Cooper tweeted.

On Sept. 7, 2012, 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth’s body was found beaten to death in her Chapel Hill apartment bedroom.

Attorney General Josh Stein said detectives and SBI agents conducted thousands of interviews during the investigation.

Chapel Hill Police said there is a necessity to protect the details of this case which remain limited as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

