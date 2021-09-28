President Biden announces nominee to be new U.S. Attorney for Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden has announced Dena J. King as his nominee to serve as the new U.S. Attorney representing the Charlotte region.

King, a South Mecklenburg High School graduate, is set to become U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, which stretches from Charlotte to the Tennessee line.

According to The Charlotte Observer, if King is approved by the Senate, she would be the first Black woman to serve as the top prosecutor for the Western District of North Carolina in its 150-year history.

King is currently an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, where she has served since 2020 as the Deputy Criminal Chief for the Violent Crimes, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, and Narcotics Units.

From 2014 to 2020, King served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and then as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

King was previously an Enforcement Attorney in the Securities Division at the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State from 2009 to 2014.

From 2006 to 2008, King served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

King received her J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2006 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from North Carolina State University in 2003.

President Biden also nominated Michael F. Easley, Jr. as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, and Sandra J. Hairston as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

