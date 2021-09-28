NC DHHS Flu
One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say

The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.
One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus early Tuesday morning in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.

Medic confirmed that all students on the bus are OK.

