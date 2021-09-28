One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.
The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.
According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.
Medic confirmed that all students on the bus are OK.
