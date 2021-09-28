Novant Health officials talk eligibility, side effects as COVID-19 boosters get administered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health has started administering COVID-19 booster shots of Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible.

Those eligible to receive the booster include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

On Tuesday, health officials with Novant Health discussed community rates and trends and answered questions about booster shot eligibility and procedures.

Novant Health Dr. David Priest said in a briefing that the third dose is only recommended for those who are immunosuppressed and older than 65 years old.

“The recommendation right now is not for everyone to have a third dose,” Dr. Priest said. “It is really for those who are immunosuppressed, folks over the age of 65, folks who may get exposed to COVID more than what they do from an occupational standpoint.”

The booster is to be administered no earlier than six months after the second booster vaccination shot.

“If you get it too early, you don’t want to do that. You want to give your immune system some more time to adjust to the first two doses,” Dr. Priest said.

As for side effects, Dr. Priest says it will likely be the same as the initial two COVID-19 vaccinations.

“All of the vaccines have what we call ‘expected effects,’ Dr. Priest said. “What the vaccine is doing is giving a very small, fragile instruction manual to the cells in your arm to make a protein that your immune system reacts to so that you are protected from COVID. When that happens, it gets your immune system revved up a little bit, so when that happens, you can get a sore arm, you can have fatigue, you can have a little bit of a fever. The vast majority of those effects are gone within a matter of hours, or maybe within a day. I think the third dose will have potentially similar expected effects.”

Currently, Novant Health says 97 percent of its patients are unvaccinated, and 98 percent of those are on ventilators.

The booster shot comes during a time when health officials are also pushing people to get their flu shot.

“You can get it at the same time if people choose to spread out they can, but I would encourage people to get it same at the same time,” said Novant Health Dr. David Priest.

Novant Health officials say they are anticipating a heavier flu season because of fewer masks worn and less social distancing.

Dr. Priest says that, right now, he’s not too concerned by the shortage of health care professionals compared to the number of patients coming in..

He said the 175 workers have been terminated due to non-compliance with the vaccine.

Dr. Priest said that about 99 percent of the employees have complied.

“By not getting vaccinated, they voluntarily resigned from Novant Health and we accepted that,” Dr. Priest said. “That’s just a standard for our patients’ safety. I don’t want to speculate if they will take legal action but based on our experience with other vaccines, there is certainly a legal president for healthcare systems to take the steps necessary to ensure they don’t harm patients and team members.”

Have some questions about the Pfizer booster shot?

Novant Health answers those Frequently Asked Questions:

Top questions:

What to bring to your appointment. Do you need to bring your proof of vaccination card?

Yes, please bring your vaccine card. Physical cards and photos of cards will be accepted. If you have lost your vaccination card, and you did not receive your previous doses with Novant Health, you should contact the site where you obtained your vaccine series to confirm the product you received and dates. If you have lost your vaccination card, and you did receive your previous doses with Novant Health, we will be able to access your records and issue a replacement card.

How will we verify an individual’s eligibility? Is identification required?

Individuals self-identify and attest to their eligibility status. Individuals will not be asked for any identification or proof of residency. Insurance is not required, however, patients are asked for insurance information if they have it for filing of the administration of the vaccine purposes only.

Can you get the booster dose at the same time as your flu shot?

Yes. You can receive COVID-19 vaccines the same day as other vaccines. You can also receive COVID-19 vaccines if you have received another vaccine within two weeks.

What if I received Johnson & Johnson or Moderna?

If you did not receive the Pfizer vaccine or complete that series, we ask that you do not schedule an appointment at this time. There is not enough data currently to support getting a Pfizer booster if someone has previously received a Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. These individuals will likely need a booster dose as well, and more data is expected in the coming weeks.

Should I receive Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty?

The FDA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the same formulation as the FDA approved Comirnaty, and the vaccines may be used interchangeably.

Is the booster the same product as the first two doses?

Yes. It’s the same product that people were given before.

Is the booster dosefree?

Yes. All COVID-19 vaccines are free for every individual, including those who do not have insurance.

According to Novant Health, the following locations will accept eligible individuals by appointment only:

Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select Novant Health primary care clinics

Retail pharmacies and others also will offer booster doses

If an individual is seeking a more convenient time or location they can visit the NCDHHS location finder, here.

