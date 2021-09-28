Monday Evening Weather Update: Jackets for the morning, and sunglasses for the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures get back to around 80 degrees for the end of the week. Rain chances stay minimal overall.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s across the region.

It looks like you will continue to need the sunglasses for Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies; and you will probably want some shorts and a short-sleeve shirt. Despite a cool start to the day, afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s both days.

A weak cold front will move through the area late Wednesday, yet rain looks to be hard to come by. Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with some isolated rain chances for Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Thursday, and around 80 degrees for Friday and the weekend.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic, with winds of 120 mph. Sam is expected to stay a major hurricane for several days, yet thankfully, it will not be a factor for the U.S. East Coast. Sam is a small tropical system, with hurricane-force winds only extending out 30 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extending 90 miles.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

