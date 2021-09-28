CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gabriel Revis’s mother, April Revis, didn’t want yesterday to arrive. None of us did. On Monday, September 27th, her miracle son, Gabe, died at Levine Children’s Hospital. Doctors said this Hickory boy wouldn’t survive three days after birth. He wowed them all, surprised the world, and lived six-and-a-half years.

April will have a memorial service open to the public. She wants everyone to know how much she appreciates the support, and how much she is going to miss her son.

Few more photos below in the comments. They were taken at the hospital a month ago. On September 22nd, Levine Children’s also let his service dog, Daizy, come into the room for a visit. Gabe was happy to see her. One picture of that moment below, too.

“Having Daizy there put everyone in better spirits,” said family friend Stormi Johnson said. “We just wanted to see him happy. He was living in the hospital the past few weeks and April loved when she could be there to see her boy smile. His facial expressions could light her up. He spent much of the past few weeks asleep, but would wake up a few short minutes here and there and we appreciated those moments with him.”

#MollysKids: Hickory’s Miracle Child Passes Away. Gabriel Revis Inspired Us All. (Family photo)

In true Gabe fashion, Stormi says, he was fighting until the end.

You might have seen the #MollysKids post on August 27th. At that time, Gabe was in Hospice. April had been told despite time and time again him pulling through difficult situations... this was it. She knew people would want to know how he was doing, but also didn’t want to be bombarded with answering questions. She, instead, wanted to spend her time focusing on her son. That’s why the post was put out. To help give her some space.

Everyone who knows April can safely say, you can’t find a more dedicated momma. For years, we’ve watched her, as a single mom, care for Gabe and the rare genetic disorder he was born with called Roberts Syndrome. He had other diagnoses since then and worked through them all. Much of that is credit to his mother’s unconditional love.

You can read more on the post from last month with details about what happened to get to where we are, here >> https://tinyurl.com/Gabriel8MKs

April: You’re remarkable. Let your friends take care of you.

Arrangements, when set, will be posted on the Team Gabriel Revis page.

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. Make no doubt, Gabe’s 6-and-a-half years of life shows us all the lesson of defying odds.

-Molly

