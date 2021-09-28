Mecklenburg County getting five new ambulances, crew to help with emergency calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is sending Mecklenburg County five new ambulances, along with a crew, to help with emergencies in the area.

That’s according to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer.

This comes after North Carolina asked for federal assistance after seeing an increased number of calls for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambulances will be here to help out for 10 days. After that period, it will be reevaluated to determine if they are still needed here.

A letter from the state asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 50 additional ambulances and credentialed personnel to assist in Mecklenburg County and across the state.

This is happening as Medic in Mecklenburg County has their hands full with more transports now than ever, responding to almost 11,000 of them in August.

That’s a jump of more than 1,100 calls in July. This demand is happening while there’s a shortage of workers.

Currently, Medic has 28 open positions with a starting pay ranging from $16 to $24 an hour. They said this is not impacting response times and they are using mandatory overtime to meet staffing needs.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.