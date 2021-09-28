McDowell County Sheriff’s Office employee dies after fight with COVID-19

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A McDowell County Sheriff’s Office employee died Monday after a battle with COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed away at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem following complications from COVID.

“The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own,” the McDowell Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Richelle meant so much to so many people all over, but particularly in McDowell County and especially at the Sheriff’s Office.”

According to a press release, Bailey worked for a number of years with McDowell News, where she spent a lot of time covering stories with the Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services.

Then in May 2013, Richelle joined the Sheriff’s Office full-time as the Administrative/Public Information Assistant.

A memorial table has been set up in the Sheriff’s Office lobby for anyone wishing to drop anything off.

“Richelle was like a big sister to all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Richelle was a co-worker, a member of our family and my friend. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers and we thank everyone that has reached out and offered their support during this time.”

