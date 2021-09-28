NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mannequin with breast pumps set by lawmaker’s office amid Nebraska Capitol nursing room flap

By Brian Mastre, 6 News Staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Nearly a week after a Nebraska state senator vacated her office to allow a room for nursing mothers in the Capitol to be restored, she said it’s “mindboggling” it still isn’t in place, WOWT reported.

Last week, the usual nursing room was turned into a temporary office for a male staffer during renovations. A nursing pod was placed in a copy room, but it doesn’t have a sink to clean pumping equipment or a refrigerator to store milk.

When the staffer’s temporary office wasn’t moved by Thursday into the space volunteered by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, a mannequin with breast pumps was set up in protest. It was placed outside the office of state Sen. Dan Hughes, who leads the executive committee in charge of rearranging office space.

Hughes previously said the change was only temporary.

Cavanaugh commented on the delay during Tuesday’s unicameral special session, saying the situation highlights issues the state has with workforce retention.

”We have a workforce shortage but we just keep on digging in on things that impact that, that make people want to flee from this state because we don’t care,” she said. “We want to have a workforce, but they can’t be brown. We want to have a workforce, but they can’t have ovaries. We want to have a workforce, but they can’t be gay or have pronouns is apparently our new thing.

“It’s mindboggling to me that this is still a thing. It’s mindboggling to me that that mothers’ room hasn’t been reinstated, that that room has not been vacated.”

State Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks said Tuesday state senators were told the reinstatement of the mothers’ room would happen as soon as possible, but she noted the timeframe provides quite a bit of leeway.

Caption

WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

Latest News

This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Roll up your sleeves - not only for the COVID-19 shot but also to protect against flu. How...
Figuring out best timing for flu and COVID shots
The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive
Busch and a fan named Mason also unveiled the Window of Hope pink window net.
NASCAR drivers Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch team with breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink
Lawmakers in Washington are in a race against time to avoid a government shutdown and prevent a...
Standoff in Washington as shutdown looms