NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘It was very overwhelming’: Childcare staffing shortages affecting Charlotte, pandemic partially to blame

Parents across the country and here in Charlotte are forced to rethink their childcare
By Paige Pauroso
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents across the country and here in Charlotte are forced to rethink their childcare due to staffing shortages at many childcare centers.

Many say the pandemic is partially to blame after childcare professionals got new jobs during the pandemic.

At Little Hedgepeth Academy in North Charlotte, they have a waitlist in every single classroom for the first time ever and they say they need at least 10 teachers to help meet that demand.

“It was just very overwhelming, so I think people walked away from the field,” said Sharon Pitts, the center director.

Pitts says many childcare professionals changed careers during COVID and switched to new ones with better benefits or pay.

Now daycares are trying to hire qualified educators but say they aren’t able to find people who want to work in childcare.

“Childcare providers are on the frontline. I think people were afraid and I think they opted to try something else. Whether they got more education, certifications, being able to work from home, it was probably conducive for their families. I think people ventured into other options,” Pitts said. “We have to make sure we’re meeting the guidelines of the state of North Carolina. And that means education and experience so you can’t just bring people into the field. So, you’re trying to recruit people who left the field to come back. It’s challenging.”

Pitts says right now they are hopeful their waitlist will open up sometime in January of 2022 but don’t know for sure until they start to hire.

Other daycares have had to reduce hours of when daycare is offered because of staffing shortages.

For parents heading back into the office, that can be a challenge no one was expecting.

“You could be made aware of a change on Friday that starts on Monday. And you’re left scrambling,” said Kristin Butz.

Butz has two kids in childcare currently where the hours have been reduced.

But she says it’s an added stressor on not only the families but also the childcare professionals.

She says childcare workers are the backbone of the labor force so if something isn’t done to incentivize childcare workers, there could be other labor effects.

“The fact that you get on a waitlist, and they say three years. How are women supposed to have children when it’s going to take three years to get childcare,” she said.

According to the Labor Department, nationally childcare workers are making about $12 an hour.

The median annual salary for a childcare worker in the United States is just over $25,000 a year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

Latest News

New permits are being filed in western Union County again after county commissioners removed a...
Union County lifts permit cap but longterm wastewater solution still not decided
Engineer Marian Croak and ophthalmologist Dr. Patricia Bath, whose inventions advanced the...
Marian Croak and Dr. Patricia Bath to become first Black women inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame
Rock Hill Schools’ COVID call center has a group of administrators and nurse supervisors...
Rock Hill Schools opens COVID call center to help parents, nurses
One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say
One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say