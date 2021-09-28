First Alert: Temperature continue trending up, rain chances still down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful but warm fall weather will continue for several more days, but we could use some rain.

Sunny and unseasonably warm today

Well-above normal temps through the weekend

Much-needed rain chance remains very low

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the middle 80s, well above the Piedmont average of 79° typical for late September. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay comfortable.

Warmer temperatures hold for the midweek period, with highs inching up to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Despite warmer afternoons, comfortable mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows near 60° each morning through the rest of the week. A weak front will back in from the north early Thursday, knocking afternoon readings back closer to 80° on Friday, and lower 80s are forecast over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero for the foreseeable future, though they may inch up to near 20% over the weekend. Better rain chances are expected to return next week.

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane all week. Weather data curves Sam well away from the U.S., though there could be some large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches later this week.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

