NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Temperature continue trending up, rain chances still down

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the middle 80s, well above the Piedmont average of 79° typical for late September.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful but warm fall weather will continue for several more days, but we could use some rain.

  • Sunny and unseasonably warm today
  • Well-above normal temps through the weekend
  • Much-needed rain chance remains very low

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the middle 80s, well above the Piedmont average of 79° typical for late September. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay comfortable.

Warmer temperatures hold for the midweek period, with highs inching up to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Despite warmer afternoons, comfortable mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows near 60° each morning through the rest of the week. A weak front will back in from the north early Thursday, knocking afternoon readings back closer to 80° on Friday, and lower 80s are forecast over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero for the foreseeable future, though they may inch up to near 20% over the weekend. Better rain chances are expected to return next week.

Better rain chances are expected to return next week.
Better rain chances are expected to return next week.(Source: WBTV)

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane all week. Weather data curves Sam well away from the U.S., though there could be some large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches later this week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County
Crews have been called to a chicken house fire in Cleveland County.
Crews called to chicken house fire in Cleveland County

Latest News

First Alert: Temperature continue trending up, rain chances still down
First Alert: Temperature continue trending up, rain chances still down
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s for Tuesday...
Monday Evening Weather Update: Jackets for the morning, and sunglasses for the afternoon
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s for Tuesday...
Monday Evening Weather Update: Jackets for the morning, and sunglasses for the afternoon
While this storm is very strong, it is very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out 30 miles...
Tropical Update: Sam is back to Category 3 status