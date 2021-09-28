Fire damages multiple businesses on Central Avenue in east Charlotte

This article has 167 words with a read time of approximately x minutes and 50 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An early-morning fire in east Charlotte Tuesday damaged multiple businesses.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze broke out at a building on Central Avenue. That is just outside of Plaza Midwood.

A fire broke out at a building on Central Avenue in east Charlotte. (Source: WBTV)

CFD officials said the fire started just before 3 a.m.

The fire was out and the smoke had abated by 5:30 a.m. However, there was a lot of damage left behind to the local businesses.

#BREAKING An early morning fire at 3100 Central Ave in the Plaza Midwood area has heavily damaged several local businesses, including a Cafe Express and a Sigue Corporation office. Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/omAuhh7rk9 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) September 28, 2021

Those businesses include the Café Express and Sigue Corporation, which assists individuals send money back to Mexico and Central and South America.

Additional businesses damaged in the fire are an establishment called San Jose and a 24-hour laundromat.

Fire officials have not provided a cause at this time. According to Medic, no injuries have been reported.

