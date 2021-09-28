Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a decomposing body was found in a wooded area several feet away from a missing man’s wallet in Alexander County Tuesday.

On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication Center received a call about a car crash on County Home Road, near the intersection of Millersville Road.

Alexander County EMS, along with North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash. The driver of the wrecked vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

During the crash, officials say the driver’s dog escaped the wrecked vehicle. Officials say the driver’s brother came to the scene to wait on a wrecker that was requested by the owner of the vehicle. The wrecker was coming from Caldwell County.

During that time, officials say the brother stepped into the woods in an attempt to locate the missing dog. While in the woods, he came upon a wallet.

Several feet away from the wallet, officials say the brother saw what looked like a human body severely decomposed. At that time, he immediately called the Alexander County Emergency Communication Center and reported the discovery.

At 9:28 a.m., Alexander County Sheriff Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene. An investigation ensued and it was confirmed that a human body had been discovered, suffering from severe decomposition.

The wallet that was found in the woods close to the body contained a North Carolina Identification Card with the name of 39-year-old Jason Anthony Riddle.

A North Carolina Medical Examiner was contacted and responded to the scene. The Medical Examiner scheduled an autopsy for identification purposes and attempt to determine cause of death.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Jason Riddle was reported missing by a family member to the Alexander County Sheriff Office. A report was filed and an investigation began.

Since the report had been filed, officials say investigators have received several possible leads, which were followed up on. All leads were exhausted, with Jason Riddle failing to be located.

Sheriff Chris Bowman is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this investigation.

Contact the Alexander County Crime Stopper 828-632-8555 or Alexander County Sheriff Office Detectives at 828-632-1111.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

