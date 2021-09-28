Conversation with UNC Charlotte Chancellor Gaber about importance and future of athletics at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight talking about the intersection of academics and athletics.

A couple of weeks back we saw a marquee college football clash when Georgia took on Clemson right here in Charlotte.

The football teams are part of those schools’ national reputations.

It’s like Carolina and Duke when it comes to basketball.

Athletics programs are important in forging an identity.

Back in 1977, UNC Charlotte became known across the country when Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell led the 49ers to the Final Four.

The team lost to eventual champion Marquette on a buzzer-beater.

The school was routinely in the Big Dance from 1991 to 2005.

The school is looking to regain its basketball glory. In recent years, it added a football program.

And athletics have been a big part of the rebrand of the school that wants to simply be called Charlotte.

WBTV’s Jamie Boll recently sat down with the school’s new Chancellor Sharon Gaber.

Here’s part of that conversation when we talked about the importance and future of athletics at the school:

Jamie Boll: When I talked to Chancellor Dubois shortly before his installation, one of the things he dropped was that I want a football program. He made that obvious, that came true. A bowl game, big win against Duke.

You got that. You got an ACC school right here in your stadium which is awesome.

Talk, though, about what is the correlation between athletics and a university? Why is it important? Because not every school obviously needs to do that. But why do you think it was important here, is important here?

Chancellor Gaber: I think that’s a great question. Athletics really provides sort of a front porch to the university. It’s a vista within from which people can look into your campus. So, I mean, one thing we did even after the game on Friday night was looking at our analytics. Where did people look? What did they want when they were trying to figure out who is UNC Charlotte? Are they looking online? What are they doing? What is social media saying about us? It gives us information about the community that’s trying to see who we are.

So that’s unique. I mean, and again, data analytics allows you now to have some of that information, which we didn’t have previously. So, you go back even 20 years, and schools weren’t looking in that way. But now we know that when this is going on, people are actually also checking you out because they’re sort of surprised. Who is this Conference USA team that beat the ACC team?

Jamie Boll: You mentioned Conference USA, there’s all this crazy alignment going on the SEC bringing, you know, where are all these conferences going? Is that something that you’re thinking about, talking about with your athletics department about how we fit into this ever-evolving landscape?

Chancellor Gaber: Well, and I would tell you, I’m on the executive committee for Conference USA. I think every athletics conference is paying attention and looking. And I’ve seen on social media that we are occasionally mentioned in some of the conversations, which, of course, we love being mentioned. So, I think we have time to play things out a little bit, and we’ll see how it evolves. The beauty is we had a big win. And I’d say the other thing is we’re a relatively young football school. So, I can’t tell you today where it will end up but it’s always nice to be part of the conversation.

Jamie Boll: Because there was too, you know, a reputation for this school for a while that being a commuter school that people weren’t staying here, that gets people to stick around on a Saturday, or Saturday night or for a basketball game on the weekends, that sort of thing. Is that important, too?

Chancellor Gaber: Absolutely. And you know, that’s a little bit more difficult in an era of COVID, right? Because we want students to stick around, we want them to have things to do.

And then we say, but we need you to do it masked and in a safe way and all of this. But it is important because when you have students here, both on campus and right in our immediate vicinity, they’re more likely to go to the library. They’re more likely to be a part of an organization on campus. That’s going to help with their retention and make sure that they feel like they’re a part of campus life.

So, all of that is really important. And, you know, our residence halls are full this year. And then you look at the apartments right around campus, we’ve got something like another 12,000 to 15,000 students living right around campus. So, the concept of the commuter school, we’ve sort of evolved from that. We’re much more. The majority of our students reside within less than a mile from campus.

