NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chester County man arrested for planning to distribute almost 1,000 pills filled with fentanyl

Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF (alcohol, tobacco and firearms) agents with the execution of the warrant at a home on Ashford Road in Chester on Wednesday.
Christopher Price Jr. Mugshot
Christopher Price Jr. Mugshot(Chester County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the discovery of a large amount of fentanyl disguised as pills while serving a search warrant.

Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF (alcohol, tobacco and firearms) agents with the execution of the warrant at a home on Ashford Road in Chester on Wednesday.

The operation is a part of an investigation into the distribution of “pressed” pills containing fentanyl, by a suspect identified as Christopher Price Jr.

15-year-old arrested for threatening mass violence at Lake Norman High School

During the search, investigators recovered two firearms, approximately 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, and a quantity of US currency all belonging to Price.

Five dogs were also removed from the residence and handed over to Chester County Animal Control, and a stolen dirt bike was recovered and turned over to Lancaster City Police.

Price was arrested and charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in schedule I-V.

He is currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

Latest News

Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Report: Durham DA not pursuing death penalty for man charged in murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
Services celebrating the life of Dr. Eric T. Ward Sr. will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Forest...
Celebration of Life to honor the life of late CMS principal Dr. Eric Ward
Busch and a fan named Mason also unveiled the Window of Hope pink window net.
NASCAR drivers Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch team with breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink
Classroom generic
15-year-old arrested for false report of mass violence threat at Lake Norman High School