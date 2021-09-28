Chester County man arrested for planning to distribute almost 1,000 pills filled with fentanyl
Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF (alcohol, tobacco and firearms) agents with the execution of the warrant at a home on Ashford Road in Chester on Wednesday.
CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the discovery of a large amount of fentanyl disguised as pills while serving a search warrant.
The operation is a part of an investigation into the distribution of “pressed” pills containing fentanyl, by a suspect identified as Christopher Price Jr.
During the search, investigators recovered two firearms, approximately 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, and a quantity of US currency all belonging to Price.
Five dogs were also removed from the residence and handed over to Chester County Animal Control, and a stolen dirt bike was recovered and turned over to Lancaster City Police.
Price was arrested and charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in schedule I-V.
He is currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.
