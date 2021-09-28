Chester County man arrested for planning to distribute almost 1,000 pills filled with fentanyl

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the discovery of a large amount of fentanyl disguised as pills while serving a search warrant.

Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF (alcohol, tobacco and firearms) agents with the execution of the warrant at a home on Ashford Road in Chester on Wednesday.

The operation is a part of an investigation into the distribution of “pressed” pills containing fentanyl, by a suspect identified as Christopher Price Jr.

During the search, investigators recovered two firearms, approximately 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, and a quantity of US currency all belonging to Price.

Five dogs were also removed from the residence and handed over to Chester County Animal Control, and a stolen dirt bike was recovered and turned over to Lancaster City Police.

Price was arrested and charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in schedule I-V.

He is currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

