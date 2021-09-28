Celebration of life taking place Tuesday for CMS principal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The late principal of Harding University High School in Charlotte will be remembered Tuesday.

Dr. Eric Ward died last Wednesday after spending nearly 24 years with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The 46-year-old began his career as a math teacher before moving up to assistant principal and principal of multiple schools.

Related: CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death

District leaders said Ward will be remembered not just for being a talented educator, but for his humor and leadership.

“He came in and changed the face of the school, the dynamics of the school,” said co-worker O’Bryan Williams.

The public viewing is planned at Forest Hill Church, located at 7224 Park Road in Charlotte, from 11:06 a.m. to 1:06 p.m. on Sept. 28.

A celebration of life will take place at 2:06 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.