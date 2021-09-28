NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 50 years for producing, distributing child pornography

He was also sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release.
Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.(Gray News, file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cabarrus County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release for producing and distributing child pornography, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, 25-year-old Adam Chase Wallace was indicted in February on four counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Wallace later pleaded guilty to one count of both production and distribution on May 20, a press release stated.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations Newark notified special agents with HSI Charlotte that they received information from an individual regarding a contact he knew as “Adam” who was filming himself abusing two minors and producing and sharing illegal content.

An undercover agent continued communicating with the individual and gathered evidence that Wallace was producing and distributing child pornography, prosecutors said.

Using social media account information, verified through commercial and law enforcement databases, Special Agents identified Wallace as the likely perpetrator and executed a search warrant for his electronic devices, according to the release.

A computer forensic expert located more than 1,000 images of child pornography on Wallace’s devices, including images he produced with the two minors, prosecutors said.  Wallace admitted to producing images and videos of his abuse to law enforcement shortly after his arrest, according to the release.

