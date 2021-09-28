Cabarrus County Board of Education gets update on mask mandate, seeks clarification on cases

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education met for nearly two hours on Monday night to talk about the current COVID19 protocols and answer questions.

“We know that there has been a lot of confusion within our community and within our system regarding quarantine and contract tracing and some of the COVID-19 update reports that have come out,” said Board Chair Holly Grimsley. “We felt that it was very important in order to make some clarification statements and be a little bit more transparent on what’s going one, especially with some of our surrounding counties, things that have taken place, to call this meeting and to share that with the general public and with our audience and our staff as well and just do a good meeting that would get a lot of information out here to a lot of people at one time.”

Erin Shoe from the Cabarrus Health Alliance presented current case information to the board. Showing several slides that indicated a decrease in cases and quarantines, Shoe told the board “everything you see here is headed in the right direction.”

“What you are doing and the strategies that you have in place are working,” Shoe said.

Shoe and other guests then answered a series of questions regarding the current mask mandate in Cabarrus County Schools. When asked why masks were now required, Shoe responded “To reduce transmission of COVID19 in the school setting, due to science. If the science isn’t what you like to follow, it’s also to reduce the number of students that we have to exclude, because if we start taking masks off in a classroom, then it opens up who we have to exclude as a close contact. By having that mask on in a classroom, when they’re worn, then we don’t have to contact trace, we don’t have to exclude...those are the primary reason, to prevent transmission and to prevent close contact quarantines in the classroom.”

Several weeks ago, the board voted to institute the mask mandate after a significant rise in cases across Cabarrus County. Two weeks ago the board updated the mandate, deciding to reduce contact tracing unless two cases come from a single classroom, bus or athletic team.

As part of the presentation, the board saw a four week trend that showed a “significant drop in the number of quarantines we’ve had.” On August 30 the number within the school system was nearly 1100, the quarantine number now is closer to 400. Across Cabarrus County the positivity rate in testing for COVID19 peaked at 15.6%, that number is now 11.1%.

“I think we’re doing a really good job of mitigating risk where we can mitigate risk,” Shoe added. “We’re slowly getting people vaccinated, not nearly as quickly as we would like to, so I think there are many confounding factors that go into that, but if you look at the winter surge, right, if you look at our holiday surge, it went up and came down as more people said ‘hey, this is out there,’ more prevalent, so there’s a lot of confounding factors.”

