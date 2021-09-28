3 Things: Snacking more can tell you something about your sleep habits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight helping you snack a little better.

We all have those days where we find ourselves snacking on junk food.

But do you ever catch yourself snacking more than usual some days?

It’s not just because you skipped a meal.

It could actually be telling you something about your sleep.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is the source of this information.

Researchers at Ohio State analyzed data from about 20,000 Americans between the ages of 20 and 60.

They looked at their sleeping habits and their eating habits.

Thing two is what they found.

Almost everyone eats at least one snack a day.

But, people tend to eat more snack calories when they aren’t getting enough sleep.

Specifically, when they aren’t getting at least seven hours of sleep a night.

They were more likely to eat a morning snack and they ate snacks with more calories and less nutritional value.

It’s not clear why, but the researchers say this may be one cause of obesity.

One of the researchers said, “We know lack of sleep is linked to obesity from a broader scale, but it’s all these little behaviors that are anchored around how that happens.”

So, how do you curb those cravings?

The researchers found one interesting point.

That’s thing three.

Many Americans snack at night.

They say that late-night snacking isn’t necessarily because someone didn’t get enough sleep.

But it can certainly stop someone from getting the sleep they need. Instead of snacking, head to bed. It may help you get some more sleep and break the cycle.

Researchers say “Even if you’re in bed and trying to fall asleep, at least you’re not in the kitchen eating -- so if you can get yourself to bed, that’s a starting point.”

