NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

17-year-old charged with breaking into Iredell County home, stealing guns, jewelry, thousands of dollars of cash

The homeowner told officers they were out of town when someone they believed to be familiar with broke into the home and left with several guns, jewelry and money
(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was arrested for reportedly breaking into a home in Iredell County and stealing guns, money and jewelry, according to deputies.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a break-in at a home on Robinson Road off Highway 150 west of Mooresville.

The homeowner told officers they were out of town when someone they believed to be familiar with broke into the home and left with several guns, jewelry and money.

While investigating, police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male.

He was interviewed, and investigators searched his home. Items of stolen property were found, including firearms, ammunition, jewelry, and $9,550 in cash. The seized items were documented and returned to the victim.

The teen has been charged with Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County
Crews have been called to a chicken house fire in Cleveland County.
Crews called to chicken house fire in Cleveland County

Latest News

Novant Health officials talk eligibility, side effects as COVID-19 boosters get administered
Christyl and Corey Champion sit for an interview about the struggles getting treatment for...
‘All I could do is pray.’ Desperate parents seek help for mentally ill son, with few options
Many residents are opposed to the large solar farm being located in Gold Hill.
Rowan County Planning Board votes to deny request for solar farm in Gold Hill
Mecklenburg County is getting five new ambulances to help with emergency calls after a request...
Mecklenburg County getting five new ambulances, crew to help with emergency calls