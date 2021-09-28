17-year-old charged with breaking into Iredell County home, stealing guns, jewelry, thousands of dollars of cash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was arrested for reportedly breaking into a home in Iredell County and stealing guns, money and jewelry, according to deputies.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a break-in at a home on Robinson Road off Highway 150 west of Mooresville.

The homeowner told officers they were out of town when someone they believed to be familiar with broke into the home and left with several guns, jewelry and money.

While investigating, police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male.

He was interviewed, and investigators searched his home. Items of stolen property were found, including firearms, ammunition, jewelry, and $9,550 in cash. The seized items were documented and returned to the victim.

The teen has been charged with Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.