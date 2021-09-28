NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

15-year-old arrested for false report of mass violence threat at Lake Norman High School

The investigation found that the iinformation was overheard on a bus and shared out via Snapchat.
Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old has been arrested for making reporting a false threat of mass violence at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Deputy J. Kanupp was notified after school hours of the possible threat of mass violence.

Deputy Kanupp immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Detective, H. Little, and the investigation began that evening, which included numerous students from Lake Norman High School being interviewed.

The investigation found that the information was overheard on a bus and shared out via Snapchat.

Matthews Police looking for man who led them on chase after carjacking restaurant employee at knifepoint

Detectives located the suspect at a residence and interviewed him and his parents before charging the 15-yer-old male with one count of felony communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, facility members, staff members or our school properties,” Sheriff Drren Campbell said. “We will work tirelessly on any threat which comes to our attention, and will push for the proper punishment to be handed out by our court system in these cases.

“As we have seen so far this school year, there have been two school shootings in North Carolina. By starting an investigation as soon as we receive information, we can hopefully head off any additional acts of violence. This is why is it extremely important for students and parents to say something if they see or hear anything which may involve an act of violence at a school”.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

Latest News

Busch and a fan named Mason also unveiled the Window of Hope pink window net.
NASCAR drivers Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch team with breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink
Services celebrating the life of Dr. Eric T. Ward Sr. will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Forest...
Celebration of Life to honor the life of late CMS principal Dr. Eric Ward
Generic prison bars graphic.
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 50 years for producing, distributing child pornography
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says