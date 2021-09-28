15-year-old arrested for false report of mass violence threat at Lake Norman High School

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old has been arrested for making reporting a false threat of mass violence at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Deputy J. Kanupp was notified after school hours of the possible threat of mass violence.

Deputy Kanupp immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Detective, H. Little, and the investigation began that evening, which included numerous students from Lake Norman High School being interviewed.

The investigation found that the information was overheard on a bus and shared out via Snapchat.

Detectives located the suspect at a residence and interviewed him and his parents before charging the 15-yer-old male with one count of felony communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, facility members, staff members or our school properties,” Sheriff Drren Campbell said. “We will work tirelessly on any threat which comes to our attention, and will push for the proper punishment to be handed out by our court system in these cases.

“As we have seen so far this school year, there have been two school shootings in North Carolina. By starting an investigation as soon as we receive information, we can hopefully head off any additional acts of violence. This is why is it extremely important for students and parents to say something if they see or hear anything which may involve an act of violence at a school”.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.