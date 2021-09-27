‘Watch out for the kids’: Mecklenburg County deputies cracking down on speeders in school zones

This article has 428 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 8 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are paying close attention to speeders in school zones.

The message they have for drivers - slow down or be prepared for a ticket.

Recently, car after car was brought to a full stop by MCSO deputies staged outside of the Northwest School of the Arts.

“I can pick up cars a thousand feet away as they come into the school zones. Once they hit the school zone, I target the car, put a lock on their with the laser,” MCSO Cpl. Ron Rose said. “Once I identify the vehicle, I call out what lane they’re in. The cars that are staged a block or so away, they actually go after the car.”

“We had drivers with no insurance. Drivers with no operator’s license. We had drivers of course speeding in the school zones. The main objective is to get drivers to slow down,” a deputy said.

Outside of Northwest, deputies made 25 stops in just about 45 minutes. All but a few were due to drivers going too fast.

It’s a trend deputies say they’re seeing outside of several schools in the county, with serious consequences.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of kids that are hit or even killed in school zones. The speed limit is 25; slow down. I mean, I understand you have to get to work but give yourself a little more time. If you’re running late, I’d rather you be running late than to hurt or kill someone out here,” Rose said.

The MCSO has conducted about five of these operations so far, including at South Mecklenburg High School and Long Creek Elementary School.

Of the 117 stopes, 98 drivers left with speeding tickets. Deputies said even a few bus drivers have broken the law.

“The two times that the buses were speeding, we didn’t have a vehicle that was staged by that could pull that bus over. It’s a school zone and you’re operating the school bus; you need to be following the law more than anyone else,” Rose said.

In the end, deputies said their focus is on making sure everybody gets to where they need to go, slowly but surely.

“We may be anywhere. Look out for speeders, watch out for the kids,” a deputy said.

Deputies are also making sure to check for things like traffic lights and crosswalk signals to make sure there’s no excuse for who they pull over.

Deputies plan on doing at least a few dozen more speed crackdowns by January.

