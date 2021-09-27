NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

USGS upgrades Lowcountry earthquake to 3.3 magnitude quake

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Charleston County area.(MGN)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded an earthquake in the Lowcountry to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Charleston County area.

According to USGS officials, the quake happened at 6:21 p.m. The latest data from the USGS shows that the quake happened in the area of the Wescott Golf Club off of Dorchester Road.

Residents throughout the Lowcountry, including Berkeley County, reported feeling the earthquake, video of which could be seen below.

USGS initially reported it as a 2.9 magnitude quake.

So far there has been no report of any major damage. Berkeley County government officials said there has been no reports of damage at this time.

The Monday night quake is the second one today in the Lowcountry.

At 12:49 p.m., the USGS detected a 2.5 magnitude earthquake just north of Ridgeville. Data from the USGS states it happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North Northwest of Ridgeville.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park