Tropical Update: Sam is back to Category 3 status

While this storm is very strong, it is very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.
While this storm is very strong, it is very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.(WBTV)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is still a major storm though. Winds are 125mph and it is moving NW at 8mph. Sam is expected to fluctuate in intensity over the next few days. It will likely stay very strong through at least Thursday night though.

While this storm is very strong, it is very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.

There are also three other disturbances out in the Atlantic. Two of them have an 80% chance of formation over the next five days. Those are the ones closest to Africa. the other one is associated with the remnants of Peter. That has a 50% chance of reformation.

The good news is that none of these pose an immediate threat to land. The biggest concern will be for rough surf at beaches along the east coast in the week ahead.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

