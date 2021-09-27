NC DHHS Flu
Teenager reported missing in Robeson County, last seen leaving school bus

Santana Oxendine
Santana Oxendine(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are searching for a missing teenager.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Santana Oxendine, 16, of Red Springs, has not been seen since exiting her school bus near Old Red Springs Road and Shop Drive on Friday, Sept. 24.

Deputies said Oxendine was reported missing by her family on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Oxendine is described as 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Oxendine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

