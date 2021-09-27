NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Tropical Update: Hurricane Sam continues to stay a major hurricane in the Atlantic

9/26 Tropical Weather Outlook
9/26 Tropical Weather Outlook(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic, away from land, as a category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph, and a movement to the northwest at 7 mph. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane for several days, and could have some impacts for Bermuda by next weekend.

Tropical Tracker 9/26/21
Tropical Tracker 9/26/21(WBTV)

Sam is small in size, with hurricane-force winds only extending out 30 miles, with tropical-storm-force winds extending 90 miles. Even though Hurricane Sam will not have any direct impacts on the U.S. East Coast, it could create a rough surf for beaches later this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart

Latest News

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Warmer afternoon temperatures to start off the week
Al Conklin's Sunday morning forecast
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue
Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane churning in the Central Atlantic
Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane churning in the Central Atlantic