Sunday Evening Tropical Update: Hurricane Sam continues to stay a major hurricane in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic, away from land, as a category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph, and a movement to the northwest at 7 mph. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane for several days, and could have some impacts for Bermuda by next weekend.

Tropical Tracker 9/26/21 (WBTV)

Sam is small in size, with hurricane-force winds only extending out 30 miles, with tropical-storm-force winds extending 90 miles. Even though Hurricane Sam will not have any direct impacts on the U.S. East Coast, it could create a rough surf for beaches later this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

