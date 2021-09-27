NC DHHS Flu
Report: Carolina Panthers 'closing in' on trade for 2020 top-10 draft pick C.J. Henderson

This move comes after a serious injury to the team’s 2021 first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) walks on the field prior to playing the...
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) walks on the field prior to playing the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are making a big move as they’re closing in on a trade for young cornerback C.J. Henderson, who was the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to a report.

Ian Rapaport from NFL Network tweeted Monday morning that the Panthers were closing in on a trade to send newly-signed tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for C.J. Henderson.

This move comes after a serious injury to their 2021 first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn.

“Following the multiple foot fractures for CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina had a serious need at the position. As GM Scott Fitterer said, the team is in on every trade. They pull off a big one for a super talented player,” Rapaport tweeted Monday morning.

Henderson presents high upside and talent at the cornerback position, who can provide immediate impact in Horn’s absence as the team remains undefeated.

And although the Panthers just signed Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason, they’ve also liked what they’ve seen from their rookie tight end Tommy Tremble, who will now get more opportunity in the passing game. Tremble got his first career touchdown in Thursday’s night’s game vs the Houston Texans.

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Jaycee Horn, who was selected eighth overall this summer, broke three bones in his right foot during the Sept. 23 Thursday night game against the Houston Texans.

Horn went down on the non-contact injury in the third quarter, then was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called it a “really, really freakish injury,” adding “My mind was racing. ... Jaycee doesn’t lay down that often.”

Horn, who played college football for the University of South Carolina, was already becoming an important part of a much-improved Panthers defense through his first three games. He already had five tackles, one pass deflected and one interception in his rookie season before his foot injury.

