Report: Carolina Panthers ‘closing in’ on trade for 2020 top-10 draft pick C.J. Henderson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are making a big move as they’re closing in on a trade for young cornerback C.J. Henderson, who was the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to a report.

Ian Rapaport from NFL Network tweeted Monday morning that the Panthers were closing in on a trade to send newly-signed tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for C.J. Henderson.

This move comes after a serious injury to their 2021 first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn.

“Following the multiple foot fractures for CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina had a serious need at the position. As GM Scott Fitterer said, the team is in on every trade. They pull off a big one for a super talented player,” Rapaport tweeted Monday morning.

Henderson presents high upside and talent at the cornerback position, who can provide immediate impact in Horn’s absence as the team remains undefeated.

And although the Panthers just signed Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason, they’ve also liked what they’ve seen from their rookie tight end Tommy Tremble, who will now get more opportunity in the passing game. Tremble got his first career touchdown in Thursday’s night’s game vs the Houston Texans.

Trade! The #Panthers are closing in on a trade for CB CJ Henderson, sources say.



The details: CAR TE Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to the #Jaguars for the former Jax first-round pick Henderson and a fifth-rounder. Immediate help in Carolina, while Henderson starts new. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Jaycee Horn, who was selected eighth overall this summer, broke three bones in his right foot during the Sept. 23 Thursday night game against the Houston Texans.

Horn went down on the non-contact injury in the third quarter, then was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called it a “really, really freakish injury,” adding “My mind was racing. ... Jaycee doesn’t lay down that often.”

Horn, who played college football for the University of South Carolina, was already becoming an important part of a much-improved Panthers defense through his first three games. He already had five tackles, one pass deflected and one interception in his rookie season before his foot injury.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.