Police: One injured in shooting off W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte
Medic transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they were called to a shooting off West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte Monday morning that left one person injured.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man with an apparent, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
