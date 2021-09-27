Police: One injured in shooting off W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they were called to a shooting off West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte Monday morning that left one person injured.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man with an apparent, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medic transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

