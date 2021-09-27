NC DHHS Flu
Police: One injured in shooting off W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte

Medic transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
One person was shot Monday morning off West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.
One person was shot Monday morning off West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they were called to a shooting off West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte Monday morning that left one person injured.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man with an apparent, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medic transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

