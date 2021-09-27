Pilot injured after plane crashes into tree in Union County, officials say

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a pilot suffered injuries after a plane crashed into a tree in Union County Monday morning.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene at the Goose Creek Airport off of Lawyers Road, where the aircraft emergency took place. Officials say the call came in around 10:16 a.m.

Officials say the pilot suffered minor injuries after the plane ran off the runway and crashed into a tree.

It does not appear the plane ever got off the ground, according to officials.

This investigation is ongoing at this point as one Union County Sheriff deputy is on scene maintaining control over the area. Other agencies are also on scene investigating.

