Monroe officer struck while directing traffic at school, officials say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe police officer was struck Monday morning while directing traffic, officials said.

According to the city of Monroe, the officer was directing traffic in front of Apprentice Academy High School off Weddington Road around 8 a.m. when the collision occurred.

The officer is being treated at Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries, Monroe city officials said.

The incident is currently being investigated and charges will be determined upon completion, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

