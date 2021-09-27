Midday Update: Here’s how long this lovely late September weather will last

This article has 224 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday will be sunny and nice. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s and there’s no rain.

Dry stretch of weather

Pleasant overnight lows

Several systems in the tropics

If you like sunny and warm September days, you’ll love this week. Highs will be in the mid-80s through Thursday. Rain isn’t anywhere in the picture. There’s a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. That doesn’t even look to produce any rain.

Overnight lows are nice too. We will hover close to 60° each morning. If all of that isn’t good enough, let’s talk about the humidity. We will hang out in the comfortable range for a few more days.

Friday and the weekend are a little more up in the air. The models differ just a tad. Still, it seems that rain chances won’t be much higher than 20% and highs will be in the low 80s.

The tropics are pretty active but as of now, nothing will impact land in the near future. Hurricane Sam is still a category 4 storm. Thankfully, the forecast track steers it away from land. There are three other disturbances, including the remnants of Peter lurking off in the distance. We are keeping an eye on them, but it looks like the biggest Carolina impact will be rough surf at the beaches.

