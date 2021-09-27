NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees sport ‘MCSO vaccinated’ wristbands

The wristbands have already caught the attention of one county commissioner.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may notice some Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees wearing a wristband to say they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s an effort to not only increase vaccination numbers in the sheriff’s office - but to make sure you at home are comfortable when you need emergency assistance.

”We had to think of the best way to recognize who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

The wristband says “MCSO vaccinated.”

“You can enter the building,” McFadden said. ”My staff who are not fully vaccinated still have to go through a procedure, they also have to bring us a card saying that they’re trying to get a test every seven days or get a negative test before they get a vaccine.”

The wristbands have already caught the attention of county commissioner Leigh Altman.

”I think it’s meaningful to see our officers in uniform wearing that band and showing they got vaccinated to protect themselves and to protect the community members whom they are engaging,” she said.

She also posted on social media Sunday, “This is a great way to help promote vaccine acceptance throughout the community.”

The sheriff’s office says 64 percent of the 1,027 full-time employees are vaccinated. Right now, getting vaccinated is not required.

McFadden says he understands the work needed to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

“We face the same things everyone else faces. We’re trying to encourage them that we’re coming inside an institution trying to help people and we’re housed here for 12 hours a day or sometimes longer. So, when you go in and out we just want to decrease that chance of you bringing the virus back in,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park

Latest News

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's deputies are working to crack down on speeders in school zones.
‘Watch out for the kids’: Mecklenburg County deputies cracking down on speeders in school zones
Skydive Carolina
Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County
Those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other...
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Officials say a pilot suffered injuries after a plane crashed into a tree in Union County...
Pilot injured after plane crashes into tree in Union County, officials say
It has been a long road to recovery for a local North Carolina State Trooper who was seriously...
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485