Matthews Police looking for man who led them on chase after carjacking restaurant employee at knifepoint

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews Police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a car chase after carjacking a restaurant employee at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse on E. John Street around 12:07 a.m. on Sept. 23, in which an employee said a man attempted to break into the restaurant, demanded the employee’s car keys by threatening them with a knife and then fled the scene with their car.

The employee had closed the restaurant earlier in the night but had to go back and re-open the business because they forgot something.

Alex Funes Martinez, 20, was identified as the suspect and the Mint Hill Police Department located the stolen vehicle traveling in Mint Hill later in the day. A traffic stop was initiated but Martinez refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit before they lost sight of the vehicle.

The stolen car was found abandoned in the 13500 block of Lawyers Road and the Mint Hill K-9 Unit was unable to locate Martinez.

Matthews Detectives have applied for arrest warrants for armed robbery and breaking or entering a building. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

If anyone has seen Martinez or knows of his whereabouts, please call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.

