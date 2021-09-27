NC DHHS Flu
Man faces long list of charges related to sex crimes involving children

Uriel Andrade Cruz, 35, was charged.
Uriel Andrade Cruz, 35, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony sex and child abuse charges.

Uriel Andrade Cruz, 35, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of felony child abuse and misdemeanor sexual battery. Bond was set at $100,000.

Cruz was arrested a location on Sir Lance Circle near Webb Road in Salisbury.

According to the warrants, Cruz is accused of “forcibly engaging in sexual contact with the victim, who was 15 years old or younger.” The charges date from incident that allegedly occurred from April to July.

Cruz is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

