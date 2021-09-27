NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period

On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the rate across Novant Health to over 99%.
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the rate across Novant Health to over 99%.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least 100 Novant Health employees were fired for non-compliance with the health system’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program after a five-day suspension period, officials said.

Last week, officials said about 375 Novant Health employees across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics, and hundreds of outpatient facilities had been confirmed to be non-compliant with the vaccination program and could not report to work, a press release stated.

Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy

Those employees had the opportunity to comply over a five-day unpaid suspension period, health system officials said.

On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the compliant rate across Novant Health to over 99%.

However, the remaining members who did not come into compliance after the suspension period have now been fired, officials confirmed.

According to Novant Health, approximately 99% of the more than 35,000 Novant Health staffers are compliant with the mandatory vaccine program.

Team members are considered compliant if they have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if they applied for, and were granted, a medical or religious exemption.

Employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, a press release stated.

Novant Health team members who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate PPE, and eye-wear protection while working on the health system’s premises, staff said.

The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program earlier this summer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
Aviones de American Airlines en muelle de carga.
American Airlines flight from Charlotte makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue

Latest News

Those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other...
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
The phased approach for testing CMS staff will begin Sept. 27.
CMS to begin testing unvaccinated teachers, staff
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19