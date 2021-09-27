NC DHHS Flu
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville

Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North Northwest of Ridgeville.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Service says they detected an earthquake just north of Ridgeville.

Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North Northwest of Ridgeville.

They say that the seismic event was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday.

Members of the community reported feeling the earthquake, but there has been no word of any damage stemming from the tectonic shift.

