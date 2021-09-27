First Alert: Temperatures trending up, rain chances down

This article has 262 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful fall weather will continue for several more days, but we could use some rain.

Sunny and a little warmer today

Well-above normal temps midweek

Rain chances remain near zero

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay comfortable.

Warmer temperatures return for the midweek period, with highs inching up to the middle 80s Tuesday before rising further to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s tonight and near 60° each morning through the rest of the week. A weak front will back in from the north early Thursday, knocking afternoon readings back closer to 80° on Friday and over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero for the foreseeable future, though they may inch up to near 20% by Friday and the weekend.

Chances of rain remain at zero for the work week. (Source: WBTV)

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane this week. Weather data curves Sam well away from the U.S., though there could be some large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches later this week.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

