NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Temperatures trending up, rain chances down

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the lower 80s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 262 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful fall weather will continue for several more days, but we could use some rain.

  • Sunny and a little warmer today
  • Well-above normal temps midweek
  • Rain chances remain near zero

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay comfortable.

Warmer temperatures return for the midweek period, with highs inching up to the middle 80s Tuesday before rising further to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s tonight and near 60° each morning through the rest of the week. A weak front will back in from the north early Thursday, knocking afternoon readings back closer to 80° on Friday and over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero for the foreseeable future, though they may inch up to near 20% by Friday and the weekend.

Chances of rain remain at zero for the work week.
Chances of rain remain at zero for the work week.(Source: WBTV)

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane this week. Weather data curves Sam well away from the U.S., though there could be some large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches later this week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Search continues for missing Pageland, S.C. woman after police identified person of interest

Latest News

Temperatures trending up, rain chances down
Temperatures trending up, rain chances down
9/26 Tropical Weather Outlook
Sunday Evening Tropical Update: Hurricane Sam continues to stay a major hurricane in the Atlantic
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Warmer afternoon temperatures to start off the week
Al Conklin's Sunday morning forecast
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue