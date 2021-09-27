Crews called to chicken house fire in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a chicken house fire in Cleveland County.

According to Cleveland County officials, the fire is at the commercial chicken house off Bridges Dairy Road in Shelby.

First responders on scene said the building is fully involved.

The call came in around 11:24 a.m. and there are no reports of injuries at this time, officials said.

